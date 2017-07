Related Coverage Operation Southern Shield aims to prevent traffic deaths

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina is one of the country’s “most dangerous” states for motorcyclists.

According to the “Post and Courier”, 135 motorcyclists died on South Carolina roads last year.

That is the most in this century.

Data shows nearly 75 percent of motorcyclists who died in the state in the past decade were not wearing helmets.