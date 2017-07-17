Westside basketball enters new era with John Gordon at the helm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Westside High School recently hired its replacement for longtime boys basketball coach Marvin Fields with the hiring of Pine Hill Middle School’s John Gordon.

Gordon coached the boys team at Pine Hill for just one season before joining the Patriots program, but the majority of his previous coaching experience has been with AAU high school players across the state of Georgia. Gordon jumped at the chance to become a high school head coach and have a positive impact on young athlete’s lives.

“To be a head coach in high school, it’s really about helping kids get into school,” Gordon said. “There are a lot of kids around here that have talent and just aren’t getting the opportunity. So because I’ve been on the AAU side and been able to help a lot of college coaches, I feel like I can have more of an impact as a high school coach to really help these kids.”

Gordon and the Patriots have already begun offseason workouts but will officially start team practices in October.

Gordon grew up in a military family, so he’s lived in several different cities but attended high school in Savannah before returning to Augusta in 2011. His father attended Lucy C. Laney High School.