911 tapes released in shooting death of off-duty Deputy Greg Cooke

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We now have new information in the death of Richmond County Deputy Gregory Cooke. Cooke, who was off-duty at the time, was shot to death on June 15 during some type of domestic dispute.

We now have the 911 tapes from that day. It took several hours to go through the tapes. What we heard was a sort of coming together in the name of brotherhood to track down the shooters and get help for Deputy Cooke.

“Send somebody to 2416 Lennox Road. Somebody just got shot,” a woman nearby in her home told dispatch.

It’s the 911 call that alerted police that Deputy Greg Cooke was in need of help.

The dispatcher replied, “How many shots did you hear?” And the woman stated, “I heard about five.”

And then another caller close to Cooke who began describing his condition to EMS.

“Gold Cross EMS, what’s the address of your emergency?” The audio stated.

“He’s about to swallow his tongue. I don’t’ need this man dead!” the woman replied.

Help was on the way.

“2416 Lennox Road for a GSW one down,” the dispatcher said of the gun shot wound victim that was reported. “Respond on EMS 1. EMS 1.”

But when help arrived it was too late.

“Be advised subject on the ground is not breathing,” the audio stated.

And suddenly the band of brothers and sisters in law enforcement learned the fallen comrade was one of their own.

“Be advised that this is officer Cooke that’s been shot,” a voice could be heard saying on the 911 tapes.

And then the hunt for the shooter began.

“Go to Skateland. Let’s set up there,” a deputy said.

And other deputies began to describe the suspects involved in Deputy Cooke’s shooting death. Witnesses did too.

“Dispatch, send that description out again?” One said.

“Subject is going to be a black male wearing brown pants and a blue shirt. We also got another subject, a black male wearing all black,” dispatch replied.

And area law enforcement went to work.

“We’ve got GSP on the line,” a dispatcher said letting others know Georgia State Patrol was ready to assist. “Do they need anything other than a helicopter?”

“Advise them we’re looking for two suspects on foot. Whatever they can bring to assist us,” the deputy replied.

Deputies had possible names and ages to go along with those descriptions.

“They’re going to be on foot. They don’t have access to a vehicle. Last known direction was going behind Lennox back towards the field, back up towards Windsor Spring/Tobacco area,” the audio continued.

The search stretched across South Augusta, with several calls going out with vehicle descriptions looking for two suspects who may have been involved in Deputy Cooke’s shooting. We now know those initial two men were 18-year-old Naheem Caldwell and 17-year-old Donelle Osborne.

“Transport for two males from CID to RCJ,” one officer said on the tapes. “Can I get somebody to come to Skateland and pick up the mother of one of those juveniles and bring them to CID?”

It’s still not clear exactly what happened leading up to the shooting. Those six suspects are still awaiting trials.

Those trial dates have not been set.