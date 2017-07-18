Aiken County Schools begin new schedule

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County students will start classes on a new schedule this year.

The district approved changing the start and end time, to make them consistent at every school.

Elementary schools will now begin classes at 7:30 AM and end at 2:30 PM.

Middle schools will start at 8 AM and get out at 3:10 PM.

High schools will now start classes at 8:20 AM and will get out at 3:30 PM.

Two schools are excluded from the new schedule.

Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle-High school will start at 7:45 AM and end at 2:55 PM.

Busbee Corbett Elementary-Middle school will start at 8 AM and end at 3:10 PM.

