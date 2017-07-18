AmbioPharm expanding operations in Aiken, creating more jobs

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – AmbioPharm, Inc. (APi), a company that specializes in the manufacturing of peptides and the development of generic drugs, is once again expanding its existing Aiken County operations.

The $18 million investment is projected to bring in 100 new jobs over the next five years.

APi started their business in South Carolina in 2007, by establishing its company headquarters and downstream manufacturing operations in a 10,000-square-foot facility in the North Augusta Industrial Park. That same year, APi also opened its Shanghai, China operations, which focuses on synthesis, as well as the research and development of pharmaceutical products.

In 2014 and 2015, the company made major facility expansions to its Aiken County operations.

Located at 1024 Dittman Court in North Augusta, S.C., AmbioPharm will be constructing two additional freestanding buildings, totaling 50,000 square feet, and purchasing additional equipment.

Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the second quarter of 2018, and interested applicants should visit www.ambiopharm.com for more information.

“AmbioPharm continues to be grateful for the support that it receives from the state of South Carolina. Without this support, our business could not grow at the accelerated pace that our customers have come to expect.” AmbioPharm, Inc. CFO Stephen Kiel

“Today, we’re proud to celebrate AmbioPharm, Inc.’s continued success and growth in Aiken County. In South Carolina, our workforce has proven that it’s one of the best in the world, and the expansion of this innovative biopharmaceutical operation is a testament to that.” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster