Concerned Minsters Fellowship working with Aiken city leaders to restore former family-friendly Crosland Park neighborhood

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A local pastor is working to eliminate crime in a once-prominent Aiken community.

Crime in Crosland Park has cast a bad light on the neighborhood and deterred people from moving into the area.

It is the hope of Reverend Paul Bush that establishing a headquarters will help revitalize the area.

Mayor Rick Osbon and Councilwoman Gail Diggs are no strangers to this Crosland Park.

“Crosland Park is certainly near to my heart,” Osbon told WJBF Newschannel 6. “I grew up there as did Councilwoman Gail Diggs.”

However at that time, it wasn’t known for the high crime and neglected properties.

“I remind people all the time that Crosland Park is made up of over 600 houses and everybody in Crosland Park is not a criminal.” Diggs said.

Part of the decline of Crosland Park was due to the elderly homeowners being replaced with renters.

“Because of that we’ve had some struggles over in that area in the last 5 or 10 years, or so.” Bush said. “Activities are going on that we aren’t happy with, that isn’t a safe environment for any families.”

Diggs says she believes the biggest problem is when tenants get evicted, some landlords just leave the vacant homes as is.

Most of the homes are covered with overgrown weed, abandoned furniture is left out in the yard, and in one case a home that can’t be rented because it was burned down.

“That’s what we are working on now, with some of our city ordinances.” Diggs said. “We are trying to make some corrections to that. Make sure that if you own property in Crosland Park you maintain it.”

But Reverend Bush is hoping to change that.

“The least you should be able to do is sit out and enjoy your yard, and your community. That’s kind of been taken away from that area.” Bush said.

Osbon says the private-public partnership between Bush and the city will make a new headquarters for community relations.

Bush says by having permanent boots on the ground, the Concerned Ministers Fellowship will transform the crime-ridden neighborhood into its former glory.

“So Concerned Ministers Fellowship is just stepping-in now to do our part and become more visible in that area,” Rev. Bush said. “To actually get out and walk the streets to make Crosland Park a safe place for the kids to get out and play again.”

The second reading to approve the permanent headquarters will go before city council in August.

At that point, the Concerned Ministers Fellowship will go into Crosland Park and begin its assessment and start meeting with residents.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.