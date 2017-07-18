Court, Commissioners clash on reopening law Enforcement Center

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It was one the home for courts and cops, but the old Law Enforcement Center has been abandoned for a half a decade, s for some neighbors sticking out like a sore thumb.

“Most people look at it like an eye sore I think when you look at some of the reasons the building closed I honestly believe it would be too costly to renovate it,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy who represents the area.

For years the building was plagued by problems of leaks, there were issues of mold but Augusta courts see a lot of needed space going to waste.

“We need it for the challenges we face we need a place for Juvenile court additional court rooms storage mediation training future growth we need it,” said Judge Carl Brown Chief Judge of the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

Commissioners hearing Judge Brown’s request to put the law enforcement center back in service to help ease a shortage of court room space

“The law enforcement center there’s been studies done on that as far as the mold and mildew it’s inhabitable,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“I’ve looked at the study the study that was done in 2004 said that remedial action could be taken,” said Judge Brown.

Commissioners approved using a million and a half dollars to tear it down and despite the courts request that’s what some city leaders say needs to happen.

“Go ahead and demolish it yeah, yeah we unanimously already discussed this it’s time to move on,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Chief Judge saying we need the space we could use it right there.”

“Yeah it’s time to move on,” said Commissioner Frantom.

It was the building The Sheriff’s office couldn’t wait to get out of five years ago, now the Richmond County courts are requesting to get back in.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.