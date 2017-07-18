CSX owner plans to appeal $3.9 million awarded to woman’s family

Related Coverage Jury awards $3.9M to family of film worker killed by train

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP/WSAV) – A railroad owner plans to appeal a jury’s decision that it must pay $3.9 million to the family of a movie worker killed on a Georgia railroad trestle in 2014.

The jury reached a civil verdict Monday that the company CSX Transportation has been found negligent in the 2014 death of Sarah Jones on the set of the movie “Midnight Rider.”

The parents of Sarah Jones sued CSX, saying the railroad shared the blame for their daughter’s death.

Although the company refuses to admit fault for not stopping the train, the Jones’ family says they are relieved to have more information about the events leading up to their daughter’s death.

“[We] went through this trial to find out what happened, why it happened and what led up to it,” says Elizabeth Jones. “It wasn’t about the money.

Sarah Jones’ father, Richard continues, “I’m at peace at what we did. The verdict had nothing to do with it. We needed to understand what happened as much as we reasonably can. So that it wouldn’t happen again hopefully.”