Demonstrators protest FPL Foods

By Published:

CSRA (WJBF) – Protestors from the ‘Save Movement’ were at FPL Foods Tuesday morning.

The company distributes beef all across the nation.

The demonstrators held up signs begging for cows not to be slaughtered.

The Augusta chapter, says they stand up for all animals every week on what they call “Tearful Tuesday”.

The group founder believes the slaughterhouses are hidden on purpose.

They plan to come back to FPL next week, as well.

FPL Foods Protest

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s