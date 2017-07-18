Demonstrators protest FPL Foods

CSRA (WJBF) – Protestors from the ‘Save Movement’ were at FPL Foods Tuesday morning.
The company distributes beef all across the nation.
The demonstrators held up signs begging for cows not to be slaughtered.
The Augusta chapter, says they stand up for all animals every week on what they call “Tearful Tuesday”.
The group founder believes the slaughterhouses are hidden on purpose.
They plan to come back to FPL next week, as well.
FPL Foods Protest
