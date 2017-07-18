Foundry Place Apartment project funding fails

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A divided Augusta commission says not to funding a new development in the Laney Walker Bethlehem area.

Foundry Place Apartments off Wrightsboro Road, was to bring 220 new market rate apartments to the medical area.

The proposal called for the city to issue 28 million dollars in bonds for construction, that’s more than 80 percent of the total project cost.

And opponents said that was too big of a contribution for the city to make.

“it’s just the city’s investment . I think we’re too heavily invested in this to the tune of 81 to 85 percent we’re invested in that when you factor in we paid one point two million for the property as well,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

JOHN: The final vote was four in favor of moving forward with six votes against.

 

 

