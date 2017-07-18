Man wanted for passing counterfeit bills

By Published:

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for passing counterfeit bills.

The man pictured above is wanted for questioning for Forgery in the 1st Degree.

He’s reportedly used counterfeit bills at a number of Richmond County businesses.

He’s believed to be driving a gold Honda Accord.

If you have any information on this man, you’re asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080

Callers may remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s