“Operation Southern Shield” is in full affect

Georgia/South Carolina (WJBF) – It’s called Operation Southern Shield and it’s a partnership among five states, including Georgia and South Carolina. Reason being is to cut down on speeding, and reduce traffic related deaths.

State troopers are out making sure you’re obeying speed limits. As part of “Operation Southern Shield,” they’re paying extra attention to those who are driving too fast, and they say going even 10-miles an hour over the speed limit will get you at ticket.

“I think everybody speeds, officers speed, we all speed, but 10 miles , if we just base it on 10 miles yeah I’m sure I’ve done it,” John Hawke, North Carolina Driver.

“Oh yeah I do all the time, yeah I mean you just gotta watch out just go where there is not any cops around, you gotta watch out for them,” John Davis Menger, South Carolina Driver.

The main focus is going to be on major highways and interstates, like I-20., where Georgia State Patrol and those blue lights will be on the lookout for drivers with a lead foot.

“Well the problem is people that are going more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit they are normally the aggressive drivers, going in and out you know lane switching no signals anything like that. If that’s the people they’re arresting then more power to them, I’m happy for it,” Katherine Vaughn, driver.

The initiative lasts one week, and while some drivers are happy there will be more law enforcement, others aren’t so sure.

“Well the operation shield I say it’s like a two-way street, if the speed limit says 70, you should be going 70, that’s the speed limit. But if the traffic is flowing and everybody is going 80 then I think you should kinda let it go because the traffic is flowing,” John Hawke, North Carolina Driver.

“But I can see at 10 miles an hour, but if they wanna stop you at eleven fine, let them stop you at 11 fine let them stop you. It used to be five, then they moved it to ten; ten that’s the max, said Leonard Videtto, Georgia resident.

Operation Southern Shield will have a press conference, tomorrow.