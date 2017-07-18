Urban farm provides a growing solution for residents after grocery store closing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-The 15th Street Kroger in Downtown Augusta is officially closed – and that’s left many in the Harrisburg community without access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

Icebox Urban farm partners with Augusta Locally grown to teach residents how to properly grow fresh fruits and vegetables in their own backyard.

They also provide garden beds and deliver them to over 50 families to teach them how to sustain a healthy lifestyle.

The farm also holds cooking classes to teach the community how to cook and prepare the produce.

Everything grown is also sold at a low-cost at the Veggie Park farmers market to help fill the void that most urban communities have as a result of food deserts. Kim Hines, the Director of Augusta Locally grown says it’s a step towards embracing a more local food culture.

We all need to be aware that we lost our grocery store in this community. I live very close to here, I lost my grocery store too when the Kroger closed, so grocery stores are an important part of a modern healthy culture,” Hines says.

In most urban communities, food deserts are common, leaving many to rely on convenient stores for healthy food options.

“In order for all of us to be making healthy choices at those grocery stores, we also need to be growing our own food. We need to be re-teaching ourselves how to cook that food and making it delicious, and fresh and just really vegetable centric,” Hines told NewsChannel 6.

Produce grown at the Icebox Farm is sold at the Veggie Park Farmers Market every Tuesday from 4-30 to 7 from April through October. They also accept and double all EBT Purchases.