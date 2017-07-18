Wheelchair Van Needed for Local Child

Television Park–

Soon to be 6-year-old Kylee O’Shields is a little girl right here in the CSRA who has a very rare genetic syndrome called Bohring-Opitz.

She cannot walk, or talk, or feed herself. She has tremendous special needs and her primary caregiver is her mom, Laura.

As Kylee gets bigger transporting her gets harder… and Kylee’s family now needs a wheelchair accessible van to get her to her nearly daily medical appointments. You can help by going to Kylee’s GoFundMe page called “A van for Kylee” or going to a big fundraiser next Saturday at Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Laura explains that the event is very family-friendly: “We’ll have all kinds of games, a dunk tank, money machine, baked goods, pony rides and paint-a-pony. There will be raffle items and a silent auction, too, including a Yeti cooler and a fine silver necklace.”

The big fundraiser for Kylee O’Shields takes place Saturday, July 29th from 4-7 pm at Midland Valley Church of the Nazarene on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Click here for GoFundME: A Van for Kylee

Click here for Kylee’s Place Facebook page.