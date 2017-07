AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Catching and fining litter bugs is one way a task force is hoping to cleanup Aiken County.

After learning South Carolina was named the dirtiest state in the country, 3 years ago, a group of concerned citizens looked into way to combat the trash problem.

If you are interested in helping, the Litter Task Force is meeting Wed., July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aiken County Government Building.

