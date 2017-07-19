Augusta’s Jessica Haigwood wins Georgia Women’s Open

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

KENNESAW, Ga. – Augusta University women’s golf senior Jessica Haigwood carded a final round of 3-under par 69 for a championship total of 3-under par 141 to win the Georgia Women’s Open on Tuesday at PineTree Country Club in Kennesaw, Ga.

“Winning this tournament feels so good,” Haigwood said. “With just a little determination and positive attitude, I finally get to hold the trophy after five years of coming up short.”

Haigwood started day two one stroke off the lead, but fired birdies in three of the first five holes to steal the leaderboard. She posted five birdies overall to fire the low round of the championship.

Haigwood won the first place amateur prize of $500 and the coveted W.A. (Bill) Roquemore trophy, while earning low amateur honors as well. Roquemore was the founder of the Canongate family of golf courses and a longtime supporter of women’s golf in Georgia.

Coming off a win at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Qualifier on June 28, Haigwood plans to turn to professional golf after the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August 7-13 at San Diego Country Club.

Haigwood capped off her four-year career as a starter for the Augusta Jaguars in the 2016-17 season. She was named the Female Athlete of the Year at the 2017 Augusta Athletics Awards Banquet and she won the 3M Augusta Invitational by setting a new tournament record for low score. The senior from Roswell, Ga., played in all 32 rounds and 11 events in her senior season and led Augusta with a 74.41 scoring average. Haigwood had a team best 84 birdies and posted seven top-25 finishes and three in the top 10.