SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Someone is calling folks claiming they’re with Blue Cross Blue Shield offering a bogus plan.

Those in South Carolina are more vulnerable because it’s the only provider in the state under the Affordable Care Act.

The caller offers you a low premium and then asks for your information – but you never get an insurance card.

Attorneys General in other states say they believe the scam’s connected to a entity called Simple Health out of Florida.