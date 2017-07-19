Caring for Carolina: Volunteers provide lunch at Aiken Farmers Market

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday the farmer’s market in Aiken provided just the right back drop for a project by our Caring for Carolina partners.

Volunteers from Bath-Fitters, Aiken Regional Medical Center and folks just shopping for produce, filled brown paper bags with a nutritious lunch for under-privileged children.

While the food will help stop hungry tummies from growling, messages written on the outside of the bags may be just as satisfying.

“I just hope that a smile goes across their faces and they know that their loved and cared for and thought of,” said Lei Brown.

The sack lunches go to children participating in the Aiken County Housing Authority summer food service program.