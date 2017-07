BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is inviting all community members to a special event today.

It’s called Dogs, Deputies & Ice Cream.

The event will be held at the Waynesboro Recreation Department from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Community members will get the chance to meet with deputies and their K9’s as well enjoy hot dogs, water slides and kickball.