Firework Safety for July 4th

Augusta, GA–

For most, Fourth of July celebrations mean freedom and fireworks.

While it might be easy to get caught up in the festivities, it is important to remember the dangers surrounding these fireworks.

And Firefighters say kids are more likely to be hurt.

Lieutenant Carlton Bradley of the Fire Prevention Division says parents need to keep a close eye on their kids when there are fireworks around.

“A lot of the times it’s just them not being supervised and them not understanding just what exactly is going to happen with these fireworks, and a lot of times, children take risks, as far as with the fireworks,” says Lieutenant Bradley.

It’s also important to think about what type of fireworks are best to launch around your homes and family.

The new Georgia law now allows explosive fireworks, but they may not be your family’s best option.

“We’ve seen those injuries go up to those children as far as those injuries to the hand and face because of those explosive-type fireworks,” Lieutenant Bradley tells News Channel6.

But it doesn’t have to explode to cause serious problems.

It’s actually fireworks as pretty and simple as sparklers that can cause the most serious burns on your kids this holiday season.

“We think about stoves and we tell children not to touch a stove that only goes to 500 degrees, and we tell them to take a sparkler and go out and play in the yard and it burns at 1200 degrees,” says Lieutenant Bradley.

“A common problem is what they call a burn, a burn injury and most of those are probably from sparklers,” Skip Playford the manager of Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks tells WJBF.

If your family does plan on launching your own fireworks, it is important to remember to have tools on hand that could put out a fire.

“We recommend having some water available. You can also use sand, or even baking soda. if a fire gets started, then you can use that to put it out,” says Playford.

But remember, if there is an emergency, don’t panic, but simply call for help.

“Call 9-1-1 and then look at those injuries and try to treat that first aid for those injuries,” Lieutenant Bradley advises.