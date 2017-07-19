Georgia, South Carolina join multi-state effort to ticket speeders and lower traffic-related deaths

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Drivers better think twice about speeding, or there’s a chance they’ll see blue flashing lights in their rear view mirror.

Georgia joined a multi-state effort to decrease the ever-growing number of traffic-related deaths.

Operation Southern Shield is a week-long speed prevention initiative.

Law enforcement officers are out in full force looking for speeders on interstates, major highways, and some local roads in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“People are getting the message. People are talking about this. They are accusing us of things like trying to raise revenue. The Georgia State Patrol does not get one dime of revenue from a ticket that’s written, it goes to the local community. It’s not about revenue, it’s about saving lives,” said Director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Harris Blackwood.

“To us traffic fatalities are personal. Anytime there’s a traffic fatality in my area, the first thing I’ve said to myself is what could we have done to prevent that.” South Carolina Highway Patrol Captain Keith Grice told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

As of this Wednesday morning 796 people have been killed in crashes on Georgia roadways.

527 people have been killed in South Carolina.