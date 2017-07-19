Learn of a story about victory by the man who started Victory Productions Network

A local man who started Victory Productions Network has a story of victory you’ll want to hear more of in this segment of The Dish.

Karlton T. Clay has always loved to write. He began writing at a very young age. But it wasn’t until his time at Davidson Fine Arts School in Augusta, GA that he began to get involved in production and wanting to use his gift of writing as his career.

However, on March 18th, 2002, Karlton, at the age of 16, was diagnosed with acute lymphoma leukemia. However, instead of succumbing to this terrible disease in his life, Karlton decided that he was going to persevere. During his time in recovery, he grew closer to his family and his relationship with God strengthened. Also, from this experience, VICTORY PRODUCTIONS was born. Karlton graduated from Davidson Fine Arts School in 2004, and he graduated from Georgia State University in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in film and television production.

Under Victory Productions, Karlton has written, produced, and directed several theatre productions and 8 web serials: College Daze (September 2007-January 2011), The Lyons Den (February 2012-present), Karma (September 2014-April 2017), Lovers Lane (August 2015-present), Color Blind (November 2015-present), Ex-Factor (December 2016-present), and BrothAhood (January 2017-present).

His shows have been accepted into several web festivals and nominated and awarded several awards including the L.A. Web Fest from 2013-2017, the Rome Web Awards from 2014-2017, the Roma Web Fest in Rome, Italy, the Miami Web Fest, The Urban Media Makers Film Festival in Atlanta, GA, the ATL Web Fest, the Buffalo Niagara Film Festival, the Red Hook International Film Festival in Brooklyn, New York, and the African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Sort Film Showcase in Los Angeles, CA.

Karlton is also a published author with his four-part book series entitled As The Earth Spins. In everything he does, Karlton hopes to remain true to who he is and be that beacon of hope that will inspire others to follow their dreams. His motto: Grow as you go, which springs from his favorite scripture, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)