Local Kickboxing instructor will represent team U.S.A. in the World Games

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- A local kickboxing coach is taking on a new challenge as the coach for Team U.S.A. at the World games in Poland. Mark Greubel, Owner and trainer at Greubel’s Mixed Martial Arts Gym has trained players in the sport of kickboxing for over a decade. This is the first time that kickboxing will be represented as a sport at the annual competition. He says although it looks dangerous kickboxing has many benefits such as exercise and confidence building. He says through this competition he wants to put kickboxing on the map for Augusta and the U.S.

“It’s a huge, huge event. The only other athletic event that’s bigger that’s in that realm, would be the Olympics. So, this is like the next step. This is a life-long dream for me, and I’m right at the cusps of being able to fulfill my dream,” Greubel says.

Greubel will be flying out on Thursday. The kickboxers will be competing July 26 and 27. He says he feels confident that with the strong fighters on the team, they will bring home winning medals.

“They’ll fight their way through brackets, and try to bring home the gold. We have some strong fighters on our team. The competition is very fierce, though. It’s all the best guys in the world, so a lot of the guys that are fighting are current world champions. It’s going to be awesome,” Greubel says.

He’s working to get kickboxing as a sport at the Olympics in 2024. Greubel is now offering one week of kickboxing classes for free for those interested in trying out the sport. Contact http://www.GMMA.Ninja for more information.