Martinez-Evans Little League sending two teams to Southeast Regionals

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Two Martinez-Evans Little League baseball teams won state championships and will play in Southeast Regional tournaments this weekend.

The Intermediate League All-Star team (13 and under) defeated Rockmart Little League to claim the Georgia state championship, while the Senior League All-Star team (16 and under) defeated Athens to win the state title.

The 13U squad will represent the state at the Southeast Regional tournament in Kernersville, N.C.

“It meant everything [to win a state championship],” 13U outfielder Todd Hudson said. “We’ve been working hard in practice every single day to get that championship. Now, we’re going to try to do the best we can in the Southeast Regional.”

“To be able to represent the state in the Southeast Regional is a huge opportunity for them,” 13U head coach Jason Kromka said. “I feel like we’ve got a shot to pull it off and make our way to the world series.

Their first game of the double elimination tournament will be against Team Virginia on Friday.

The 16U team will head down to Safety Harbor, Fla. for their regional. They will play Team Florida in their first game on Saturday.

The winners of those regionals advance to the their versions of the Little League World Series.