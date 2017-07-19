Mayor Pro-Tem has heard no complaints about coyote shooting

anvplayer video=”1406310″]

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders are not going to get in the way of getting rid of coyotes at two city connected facilities.

As we exclusively reported Monday coyotes are creating problems at the Augusta Municipal Golf course and it’s neighbor Daniel Field airport.

The Daniel Field airport commission approved bringing in hunters to shoot the animals.

We asked Augusta’s mayor Pro-Tem if she had any concerns.

“I don’t know all the details of that we don’t want any residents to be in danger so I don’t know what the process should be but I’m looking into that now,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Mary Davis.

“Are you getting any complaints?’

“I haven’t heard of any complaints but I do know we want to make sure every body is safe,” said Davis.

Daniel Field will be shooting the coyotes in specific areas away from houses, traffic, and the golf course

And the shooting will take place early in the morning and in the evening.