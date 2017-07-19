Panthers rehire Marty Hurney as interim general manager

By Published:
Courtesy: Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Panthers have rehired Marty Hurney as their interim general manager.

Hurney, who served as Panthers general manager from 1998-2012, replaces Dave Gettleman, who was fired earlier this week in a surprise move.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson says in a release Wednesday that Hurney “is the perfect person to help us in the interim. He worked with us for 15 years and understands the culture we have here. He had a lot to do with the core of our team being in place. I’m thankful that he is willing to help us in this transition period.”

Hurney drafted quarterback Cam Newton, linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, center Ryan Kalil and defensive end Charles Johnson, and traded for tight end Greg Olsen – all of whom are team captains.

