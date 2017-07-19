Six arrested in connection with Wrightsboro Road robbery

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that it has arrested six suspects in connection with a robbery at Smart Grocery at 3221 Wrightsboro Road early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the two victims were robbed at gunpoint by Novel Wilson, 18, of Augusta. They say after Wilson robbed the victims he fled in a getaway car that was stopped a short time later on Wrightsboro Road. During the stop they say Wilson attempted to flee again on foot but was caught. Five others were in the vehicle and are also being charged with armed robbery. Wilson is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The suspects are: