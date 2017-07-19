Street lights fees will not increase.

By Published:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) As we first reported last week the fund to pay the cost of street lights is more than 8-hundred 60-thousand dollars in the hole.

A recommendation from the finance department to raise fee’s by 15 dollars was rejected by commissioners.

Some commissioners want to start negotiating with the power companies to get a lower cost for the city.

“I don’t know if anybody has reached out to Georgia power we’re probably the second largest uses of power in Augusta Richmond County and hopefully we’ll have a little bit of talk behind it,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“:Negotiate a better deal with the company?”

It would be nice,” said Guilfoyle.

The city’s Street Light Subcommittee was task with the job of finding a long term solution to balancing the street light fund.
the Administrator’s office says the current shortfall can be made up with existing money in this year’s budget.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s