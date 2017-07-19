Street lights fees will not increase.

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) As we first reported last week the fund to pay the cost of street lights is more than 8-hundred 60-thousand dollars in the hole.

A recommendation from the finance department to raise fee’s by 15 dollars was rejected by commissioners.

Some commissioners want to start negotiating with the power companies to get a lower cost for the city.

“I don’t know if anybody has reached out to Georgia power we’re probably the second largest uses of power in Augusta Richmond County and hopefully we’ll have a little bit of talk behind it,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

“:Negotiate a better deal with the company?”

It would be nice,” said Guilfoyle.

The city’s Street Light Subcommittee was task with the job of finding a long term solution to balancing the street light fund.

the Administrator’s office says the current shortfall can be made up with existing money in this year’s budget.