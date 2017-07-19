Three local players in contention entering final round at the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Three local players are in contention entering Thursday’s final round at the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship.

Appling’s Alex Shead, who is the defending champion, is tied for second at one-under par for the tournament. He’s one shot behind leader Brock Nixon.

Grovetown’s Andrew Chong is tied for fifth at even par, while Augusta’s Jay Beach is tied for 11th at three-over par for the tournament.

For the full leaderboard, please click here. And, for final round tee times, please click here.

On the ladies side, Evans’ Madison Harwell is tied for seventh at 11-over par. She’s ten shots back entering the final round on Thursday.