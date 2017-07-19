Three local players in contention entering final round at the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship

By Published:

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Three local players are in contention entering Thursday’s final round at the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship.

Appling’s Alex Shead, who is the defending champion, is tied for second at one-under par for the tournament. He’s one shot behind leader Brock Nixon.

Grovetown’s Andrew Chong is tied for fifth at even par, while Augusta’s Jay Beach is tied for 11th at three-over par for the tournament.

For the full leaderboard, please click here. And, for final round tee times, please click here.

On the ladies side, Evans’ Madison Harwell is tied for seventh at 11-over par. She’s ten shots back entering the final round on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s