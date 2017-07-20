Aiken city leaders hope revitalization of Crosland Park is key to growing Northside

Related Coverage Concerned Minsters Fellowship working with Aiken city leaders to restore former family-friendly Crosland Park neighborhood

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Revitalizing a crime-ridden neighborhood in Aiken could bring new business to the Northside.

Mayor Rick Osbon says for the “All America City” to thrive all parts of it must grow.

With the help of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship the city is hoping to restore Crosland Park to its former family friendly glory.

Mayor Osbon says that will attract new tenants and businesses to the area, which will expand the North gateway into the city.

“We’ve just made a major commitment in the re-purposing of an empty building on our Northside, that’s going to be a beautiful Headquarters for our Public Safety, moving it very close to this community as a matter of fact.” Mayor Osbon told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “That’s one commitment from the city in that way. We have a Northside park going on over there. I think with the programming that we put there we can generate going towards our Northside corridor.”

Osbon says he’s working on cleaning up the major roadways leading into Aiken.

