Aiken County Farmer’s Market serves as backdrop to help feed under-privileged kids

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, July 18th, the Aiken County Farmer’s Market provided just the right back drop for a project by our Caring for Carolina partners.
Volunteers from Bath-Fitters, Aiken Regional Medical Center, WJBF News Channel 6 and folks just shopping for produce, filled brown paper bags with a nutritious lunch for under-privileged children.
While the food will help stop hungry tummies from growling, messages written on the outside of the bags may be just as satisfying. The sack lunches go to children participating in the Aiken County Housing Authority summer food service program.
Pack A Meal – Caring for Carolina
