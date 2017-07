Related Coverage Date set for 2nd annual Aiken Unity Day Festival

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Law enforcement officers will be celebrated in Aiken this weekend during a one-day music festival.

In its second year the Aiken Unity Day Festival is a chance for the community to bond with the men and women in blue.

It was started to encourage young people not to fear police.

There will be live music, vendors and a backpack give-a-away for 2,000 lucky kids.

The free event is Sat. July 22, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Perry Memorial Park.