Augusta woman says creek causing foundation problems to house

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — An Augusta woman’s home is falling apart because of foundation problems she says are caused by a creek behind her house.

The home is located in the Ravenwood Subdivision off Pleasant Home Road.

“Everywhere you see, it’s coming apart,” Elizabeth Mayho said.

Mayho’s family has owned the Sandpiper Lane house for 13 years, but now, she can’t even live in it.

“If you walk through the house or you have a marble, you will see that it slants in different directions,” she said.

The house has serious foundation problems, as seen through the various cracks and splits.

“If it’s raining cats and dogs outside, it’s raining cats and dogs in my house,” Mayho said.

She has had to pull up all the carpets and remove all her furniture because of the leaks, but her biggest concern is that she isn’t able to use her water or electricity.

“It’s a fire hazard. If you plug into certain walls in that room, it starts smoking. If you plug things in here, it starts smoking. And once again, it’s due to the movement of the house,” Mayho said.

She says the house has shifted because of a creek behind her house that fills up with stormwater.

“When it rains, the water actually comes up on the property,” Mayho said.

Her front and back yards are overgrown.

Mayho says she’s unable to maintain them because of all the water.

“Nobody is willing to put a lawnmower on it. They say it’s too soft,” she said.

You would think homeowners insurance would cover the damage, but Mayho says her company won’t because it’s a foundation problem.

“$30,000 to put the house back on the foundation. There are $120,000 worth of structural damage,” Mayho said.

She doesn’t know who’s to blame, but says it’s whoever is in charge of the creek.

Mayho added that the city maintains it, however, city engineers told her there is nothing they can do about the damage to her house.

“It’s all on me,” she said.

We reached out to the Augusta Engineering Department for information about Mayho’s case, but we haven’t heard back yet.

If you own a house, you’ll want to check your homeowner’s insurance to see if it covers foundation problems, because a lot of policies don’t.

If you know of a way to help out Mayho, please reach out to the author of this article, Mike Miller, at mmiller@wjbf.com.