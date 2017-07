AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A number of residences and business in Aiken will be without landline phone service for a number of hours Thursday night into Friday morning.

Frontier Communications will be performing maintenance for most of the night.

This outage will affect approximately 316 residences and 133 businesses.

The phone numbers affected will be those beginning with (803) 471-xxxx

The outage will begin at 11 p.m. and will end at 6 a.m. Friday morning.