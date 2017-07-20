SAIL charter school set to open its doors for upcoming school year

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF)-The future home of the first Charter school in Columbia County is one step closer to opening its doors. The school for Arts and Infused learning also known as SAIL is putting the final touches on its new facility. Major exterior and interior construction have been completed and new furniture and technology will be installed in classrooms next week. Director of Instruction, Ann Sturkey say she’s excited for the unique learning opportunity that students will get to experience.

“We’re definitely excited about implementing our arts infused methodology of instruction. What you’ll find is teachers collaborating with our fine arts teachers taking those content area standards and blending them together with fine arts standards,” Sturkey says.

Teachers for the school have been hired and have already undergone professional development trainings for the school curriculum. The curriculum will allow students to take dance, drama, singing, and foreign language classes daily.

Although the school is highly anticipated there has been some concern regarding the impact that traffic will have on the nearby residential neighborhood. Administrative staff however say there is a plan in place.

“We have had some concerns that our sail community and the surrounding community can rest assure that we’ve met all requirements established by Columbia county we’ve reached out to Columbia county sheriffs office to have that officer provided at least for the first couple weeks of school while we get into a routine and see how that traffic is going to flow,” Sturkey told NewsChannel 6.

The first day of school is on August 16th. There are currently 432 students enrolled for the first year with over 1,000 students on the waiting list. An open house for parents and students selected to attend will be held on August 11th from 6-8 pm. For more information on SAIL head over to their website at http://Sailga.org