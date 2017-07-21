Aiken officers, city cleared in civil rights lawsuit

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Four Aiken Public Safety officers have been cleared of wrongdoing during a traffic stop in 2014.

Officers Chris Medlin, Clark Smith, Brian Hall and Penny Schultz were named in a lawsuit by a couple who claimed their civil rights were violated when they were searched.

In that lawsuit, the plaintiffs claim they were illegally stopped by officers and searched without consent. The complaint also says an officer exposed one of the plaintiff’s chest, with male police present.

Claims also were dropped against the City of Aiken and the Public Safety Department.

A settlement dropping those claims in federal court was agreed upon this week by attorneys for the driver and passenger.

The city’s insurance carrier agreed to pay $150-thousand in legal and other costs.