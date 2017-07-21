Auditions set for upcoming Ft. Gordon production

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga.–  Listen up, actors and actresses:   auitions are set for an upcoming production at Fort Gordon Dinner Theatre,  I’ll Be Back Before Midnight.

The cast calls for two women between the ages of 25 – 40, and two men between 25 – 60.

Director Steve Walpert tells us the auditions will take place Tuesday, August 1st and Wednesday, August 2nd at 7:30pm.

You’ll need to go to the Musical Theatre Workshops Studio, 3817 Martinez Blvd, in the Boulevard Plaza, behind Tae Kwan Do.

For more information, call 706.793.8552, or email stevewalpert@gmail.com

