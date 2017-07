AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Authorities have been called to the scene of an robbery at Suntrust Bank in Downtown Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has stated that the suspect was NOT armed.

The reportedly have a suspect in custody.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene. Stay with us for the latest details.

