Local non-profit raises money for nursing home residents in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Thursday night, an auction in downtown Augusta raised money to help those who can’t help themselves. When Help Can’t Wait is a local organization that assists seniors in need at up to 20 nursing homes in the CSRA.

An evening of jazz, food, art, and antiques kicked off in downtown Augusta Thursday night. The event featured silent and live auctions, and the proceeds go toward local non-profit When Help Can’t Wait.

“It benefits people in nursing homes, residents in nursing home, because oftentimes, they don’t have the things that they need,” said board member Janet Stewart.

Founder Helen McVicker began When Help Can’t Wait 11 years ago, when she volunteering as a visitor in local nursing homes.

“I saw all the need that exists,” McVicker said. “So few people know about the need that exists unless you actually go into one. You think they have everything they need because they have a roof over their head and three meals a day.”

But she says for many in nursing homes, the reality is bleak. Especially for seniors who don’t have family in the area– or who don’t have family at all.

“There would be a gentleman lying on a bed with…not anything to cover himself because he had no family to bring it to him,” McVicker said.

She says she had to do something.

“So I just couldn’t stand the need. Something had to be done about it. I couldn’t find anyone else to do it, so I founded When Help Can’t Wait,” she said.

More than 30 volunteers give their time to When Help Can’t Wait. McVicker says they serve up to 7,000 people a year in the CSRA. All of the money raised from the auction will go toward helping those seniors.

Donors provided the items to be auctioned and the spsce and food for the event. But McVicker says When Help Can’t Wait has trouble qualifying for grants because its donations aren’t always steady.

“If we had just a few more churches or businesses who just would give us a monthly or annual small donation…small dollars make big ones,” McVicker said.

If you are a senior in a nursing home who could use a helping hand, just tell your home’s activities director, and they’ll put you in touch with the folks at when help can’t wait.

You can learn more about When Help Can’t Wait here.