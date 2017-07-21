Martinez’s Kameron Nelson set to compete at P&G Gymnastics Championships

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Kameron Nelson is one of the best gymnasts in the country.

“He’s one of the most talented boys I’ve ever coached, and I’ve been coaching for 40 years,” Kameron’s coach and two-time world champion Dan Hayden said.

The Martinez native finished eighth in the nation at the Junior National Championships in May to become one of 13 15-year-olds to qualify for the P&G Gymnastics Championships in August.

“A year before, I finished 24th, so that really showed me I grew a lot more in just those two years,” Nelson said. “That meant so much to me. It really pushes me even more to get that fourth place spot, or even first place spot, just to get on the national team.”

Nelson will compete for one of four spots for his age group on the Junior National Team, and he’s turning up the difficulty on his routines to try to clinch his spot.

“When we go to the P&G Championships, we’re going to have all our guns blazing,” Hayden said. “We’re going to have full difficulty routines and we feel like that’s going to make the difference for making the top four in the country and making the Junior National Team.”

“[Making the Junior National Team] would pretty much mean everything right now,” Nelson said. “That’s all I really dream about.”

The P&G Gymnastics Championships are August 17-20 in Anaheim, Calif., and no matter what happens during those four days, having a chance to compete on that stage is bringing Kameron one step closer to his ultimate goal.

“I want to be on the Olympic team in 2020 and maybe 2024,” Nelson said.

“When I competed in 1984, I was the youngest [member] on the Olympic team,” Hayden said. “That’s why I know it’s possible.”

“Every coach in the world wants one of their athletes to go to the Olympics and represent their country. After coaching for over 40 years, it would be a dream come true.”