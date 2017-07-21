No drag boats, kind of a drag

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) George Harris took advantage of it, to go after some shell crackers on the Savannah.

“That’s right we knew they were not coming that’s the reason we came down here this morning because the boats, were not coming,” said Harris.

The drag boats that is, the Augusta Southern Nationals, fast boats, in the past really fast.

t’s what Derrick McDuffie and his father Tommy wanted to see they drove in from Jones County for the drag boat races.

“You came over and you got here today all fired up now how to you feel?”

“Pretty let down,” said Derrick.For about thirty years the third weekend in July meant the drag boat races providing a fix for those who wanted to see the fast boats so now what are you going to do you’ve got the pontoon boat back here hey captain, punch it.

Remember the McDuffie’s came all the way from Jones County, hey George get in your boat and give them a show.

“This boat over here is that going to be good enough to watch him go?”

“I think I have one at the house that can out run his,” Tommy said with a laugh.

“They came they wanted to see some boats going fast how about your baby?”

“It flies man it flies at two miles an hour,” said George.

They wanted to see a lot of speed on the Savannah, instead we got this, the towing of a disabled jet ski, hey at least it’s something out there somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6