South Carolina Mentor Network tells use how you can help children in foster care

Did you know there are several thousand children in need of foster care? Learn more from South Carolina Mentor Network in this segment of The Dish.

More about South Carolina Mentor Network:

5140 Woodside Executive Court

Aiken, SC 29803

http://www.sc-mentor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/southcarolinamentor/

Shani Scott is the Family Development Manager for South Carolina MENTOR. She covers the Columbia, Greenville-Spartanburg, and Rock Hill areas. Scott travels to these different locations speaking to individuals and families about the need for foster parents across the state and what it takes to become licensed as a foster parent in South Carolina with our agency.