Suspect wanted in Stevens Creek Road shooting

By Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff Office needs your help to find a wanted man.

25-year old Anthony Mitchell is wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell and Sydnie Yilmaz, who was arrested, are suspects in a shooting incident at Veracruz restaurant on Stevens Creek Road.

Sydnie Yilmaz
Sydnie Yilmaz

A witness told police that the two suspects pulled up beside him and opened fire. One person inside the car was shot.

If you know anything about this crime please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s