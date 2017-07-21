Suspect wanted in Stevens Creek Road shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff Office needs your help to find a wanted man.

25-year old Anthony Mitchell is wanted on 3 counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Mitchell and Sydnie Yilmaz, who was arrested, are suspects in a shooting incident at Veracruz restaurant on Stevens Creek Road.

A witness told police that the two suspects pulled up beside him and opened fire. One person inside the car was shot.

If you know anything about this crime please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.