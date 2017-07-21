Temperatures are rising, find your local cooling shelter to beat the heat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-The summer temperatures are heating up and for many who spend time working outside those levels can be extremely dangerous. According to the National Weather Service heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States resulting in hundreds of fatalities and heat-related illnesses per year.

When the heat index reaches 110 degrees for more than 2 hours a heat advisory can occur. During extremely hot weather your body has a more difficult time cooling itself which could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Those occur when too much fluid is lost through dehydration or excessive heat exposure.

With heat indexes in the triple digits, Dr. Mark Newton, a physician at Doctors Hospital wants to make sure you’re aware of the symptoms that lead to heat related illnesses.

“Headaches, nausea, and dizziness are just some symptoms that come along with heat stress. If you have to be out in the sun and doing some exertion, we have a lot of department of transportation workers, we got a lot of people who have no choice but to be out in that sun. Try to find some shade or have a coworker or a superintendent to keep up with how long you’ve been in the sun,” Dr. Newton suggest.

Many recreation centers throughout Augusta are serving as cooling centers to allow residents to cool off and hydrate during recreational activities.

“If you’re in a cool area preferably an air conditioned area or if you have a fan on you and you spray some water on you you’ll actually evaporate and lose heat and cool your body temperature down real quickly. You can do that out doors too but certainly its best in an air conditioned place. Some people have to be out in the heat because of work and some just enjoy it if they’re out gardening but they need to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and catch it when it’s at that stage,” Dr. Newton says.

Additional ways you can cool off is by taking a cold shower or using a cold compress when returning from outdoors. if you plan to be outside wear loose or light colored clothing that will help reflect away from the sun. A list of cooling centers sin the CSRA are listed below:

Carrie May Center Bernie Ward Center Warren Road Center May Park Center Sand Hills Center McBean Center Diamond Lakes Center Henry Bringham Center