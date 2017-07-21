Traffic fatalities on the rise in GA– speeding is a major factor

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF)– You may have noticed more people being pulled over by law enforcement this week. “Operation Southern Shield”, the speed prevention initiative, is well underway. It started Monday and will wrap up this Sunday.

Many think State Troopers are doing it for the money, but I spoke with Georgia State Trooper, Ben Rollins, and he said they don’t make a dime off of citations written. He said Operation Southern Shield’s sole purpose is to reduce traffic deaths.

“We’re midway through July, and we’re over 800 fatalities, so it’s over one hundred fatalities a month,” Trooper Rollins said.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety reports the number of speeding-related fatalities has nearly doubled from 2012 to 2015 in Georgia. GDOT said there were more than 1500 people killed in traffic crashes in 2016, and speeding was a factor in 27% of the fatal crashes in the United States. Those numbers are continuously growing, so Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee and Florida teamed up to enforce speed limits to help save lives; That’s how “Operation Southern Shield” was born.

“We have a lot of folks travel in the southern states to go to beaches and vacations and different places. All the states thought it would be a good idea to crack down at the same time and keep folks safe on their travels,” Trooper Rollins explained.

He also said speeding just ten miles per hour over the speed limit can make a big difference in a collision.

“The speed limit on an interstate is 60 or 70, and hitting a tree at 70 is going to hurt, and it is– it may even kill you, but if you’re going the speed limit or close to it, then you have a shorter distance in braking, and you’re able to hopefully get stopped quicker,” Trooper Rollins explained.

Although the operation may seem extreme, Rollins said law enforcement’s goal is not to give tickets, but to help make the roads safer.

“We usually have a two-to-one warning ratio. That means for every 1 citation we write, we write two warnings. We’re here to help you if you need it, and if you don’t think that we are, just think what it would be like for three days without law enforcement,” Trooper Rollins said.

Trooper Rollins said Operation Southern Shield is just the first of many upcoming initiatives to help save lives on the road.

