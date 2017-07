AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Soul defeated Conyers 80-78 on Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League (WBCBL) National Tournament for the second straight year.

Khadijiah Cave scored 30 points, Lacoya Terry added 15 and Breonna O’Conner had 12 to lead the Soul.

The WBCBL National Tournament is August 5-6th in St. Louis, Mo.