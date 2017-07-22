Public invited to celebrate Aiken County Animal Shelter’s anniversary

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter will celebrate its third anniversary on Saturday and the public is invited to take part in the festivities.

Along with Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), the shelter will hold its annual “Hot Diggity Dog Day” at its facility on Wire Road in Aiken. The event includes refreshments, activities for all ages and adoption specials.

Hot dogs will be available for $1. NewsChannel 6’s John Hart will join shelter manager Bob Arthurs as grillmasters.

In addition the shelter will offer half-price adoption specials. Dogs and puppies will be available for $35, cats and kittens for $10. Each adoption includes spaying or neutering, microchipping and shots. Each dog available for adoption has already received a complimentary flea treatment. In addition, everyone adopting a dog or puppy will receive a free doggy treat bag.

Those who have previously adopted from the shelter are invited to come back with their rescues for an anniversary reunion.

The shelter will be open from 11am – 4pm Saturday, with the “Hot Diggity Dog Day” event happening from 12-2. For more information call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.

 

