Some CSRA kids will start school more prepared after receiving free school supplies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– With school starting in less than a month, a lot of kids have received the annual “back-to-school” supplies list. Amerigroup Community Care hosted its annual Back to School Bash Saturday, handing out free school supplies to kids in the CSRA.

I talked with several parents at the event, and they all described how expensive buying school supplies has become. Thanks to today’s event, more kids in the community will start school prepared to learn.

Amerigroup and the Highland Park Prayer Connection have teamed up for the last three years to give out free school supplies to kids in the community. But the event founder said this Back to School Bash that’s been around for ten years started with an impactful purpose.

“It started with praying for our neighborhood because of the situations going on and the changes, so we wanted to do something and we wanted to come from behind the walls and start helping people,” Catherine Winbush, event founder, said.

Hundreds came out to the 2017 event. One eleventh grade student from Evans High explained the need for supplies at her age.

“Well, I got a few notebooks for all of my classes. I’m doing advanced placement classes this year, and those classes require that you take a lot of notes. It’s important for my to get notebooks and binders so I can stay organized,” Gabrielle Ladun, student, said.

An event organizer explained in addition to giving out the much-needed supplies, she wanted people who come out to have an experience.

“We have the youth challenge academy here today. We have the 4-D cinema on deck, so families get to enjoy that. We’re also doing free health screenings today as well,” Lisa Bowderrouse, an event organizer, said.

The Richmond County Health Department provided blood pressure checks along with information about immunizations.

Ladun said Saturday’s event will do more than physically prepare the CSRA’s kids for a successful school year.

“It’s easy to look at your peers and compare yourself to them and think, ‘Oh, they have this, and I don’t.’ This is a wonderful thing they’re doing today because they’ll go to school with confidence knowing they have just as much supplies as their peers have,” Ladun said.

Bowderrouse said Amerigroup is travelling all across Georgia to host Back to school Bashes. Next weekend, a back to school bash will be in Emmanuel County. For more information, visit their website at WWW.AMERIGROUP.COM.