South Carolina unemployment rate drops

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s jobless rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than 16 years.

The Department of Employment and Workforce said Friday that South Carolina’s unemployment rate was 4 percent in June. That’s 0.1 percentage points lower than in May and marks the state’s lowest jobless rate since December 2000.

State officials say the number of unemployed people in South Carolina dropped in June to 91,710, the lowest that figure has been since February 2001. Manufacturing, professional and business services and education and health services jobs grew by a combined 2,700 positions over the month.

Nationally, unemployment increased from 4.3 percent in May to 4.4 percent in June.