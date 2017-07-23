Aiken couple’s home destroyed in fire

Published:

Aiken, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken couple is without a home, after a fire leaves behind about $60,000 in damages.

It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday at a house on Hampton Avenue. Police say both homeowners were there when the flames started.

They made it out safely. But, one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and is expected to be okay.

Public safety says an overloaded, improperly installed electrical outlet was the cause of the blaze.

The couple can no longer live in the home. Now the Red Cross is helping them find shelter and clothes.

First responders want to remind everyone to maintain a working smoke alarm.

Also have and practice a home escape plan. If you want to help this couple, please contact the Red Cross.

 

 

 

